The Ludington Area Center for the Arts has once again received operational grant funding crucial to its mission in the community.
Executive Director Andrew Skinner announced on Thursday that the arts center received $11,250 from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA) and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).
The funds are for the fiscal year of 2022.
Skinner said has received the grant several times — at least for the past several years — with amounts sometimes as high as $16,000.
“We apply every year for MCACA for operational support grants and over the last five years (at least) we’ve received funds,” Skinner said.
The money is used to offset operational costs so more of the dollars gathered through memberships, ticket sales and donations can go to building more programming for the community.
“It help us keep the lights on,” Skinner said. “It allows for the community donations to help fund programs, and it also helps with maintenance for the building.”
Skinner said some of the funds also go to employee salaries. The arts center currently has three permanent employees, including Skinner. It will have at least one more contract worker in the near future. Skinner noted that relies on the efforts of volunteers throughout the community, too.
LACA applied for the grant in June, and the recipients were determined in October, after the state’s budget was approved. Skinner said received word that it had earned the grant on Oct. 22.
“I believe that we’re the only organization in Mason County that received and also applied for operational funding,” he said.
While the arts center’s operational costs far exceed the amount of the grant, Skinner said every bit helps. He added that the crew is “really excited” about earning the funding once again.
The grant requires a match for the full amount from , which it meets though gathering donations, membership fees, ticket sales for performing arts events and more.
In a press release, Skinner stated that the grant dollars will help further LACA’s mission to promote artistic and cultural programming in the area.
“Support from MCACA and NEA will allow to continue to provide art experiences to the residents and visitors of Mason County and the surrounding area,” he said. “From youth programming and art classes and workshops to performances, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts prides itself on bringing quality cultural experiences to our rural area.”
