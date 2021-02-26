Ludington Area Center for the Arts will be hosting two exhibits during the month of March.
Karen Clark Antrim and Deborah Clark’s “Michigan Landscapes: Shutter, Brush and Mud,” and Eden Ünlüata-Foley’s “The Tapestry of Days Long Past,” will be on display starting March 5 and running through March 25.
“Michigan Landscapes: Shutter, Brush and Mud,” will be on display in the center’s main gallery and features numerous pieces of landscape photography, scenic watercolor images and ceramic creations.
“The Tapestry of Days Long Past,” Foley’s interactive 3-D artwork, will be on display in the center’s performance hall lobby gallery.
“LACA has been doing monthly exhibits since July,” said LACA executive Director Andrew Skinner. “The exhibits are open to the public during the week and people have been coming in throughout the week to check out the exhibits, no more than six at a time.”
Skinner said there will be a closing reception for both exhibits and LACA will be taking reservations.
“People can get a reservation to come into the center at a certain time,” he said. “We have been doing it so 15 people can come in for 15 minutes with the idea that people will be here for 30 minutes because we have two exhibits.”
Skinner said with the reservation, people will be able to come into the gallery, see the work and talk with the artists. Skinner said people can make reservations by calling the art center or through the online store at https://ludingtonartscenter.square.site/product/march-2021-artist-receptions/657.
The artists’ reception is from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday.
Antrim is best known for her imaginatively inspired Raku fired ceramic animal sculptures, her garden art and she has returned to painting in watercolor where her career in the arts began, according to a press release from LACA.
Clark lives on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan in Manistee. It is there her photography blossomed, and she has won numerous awards in West Michigan exhibits.
Ünlüata-Foley is an interdisciplinary artist, educator and designer based in Ludington. His work focuses on the formation of cultural identity and its relationship to place, the sense of belonging, memory and personal stories.
Both exhibits will be on display beginning Tuesday, March 2 and running through Friday, March 26 and open every Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.