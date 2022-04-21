JCI Michigan (The Michigan Jaycees) is coming to Mason and Manistee counties next week with a full schedule of events that promote creating positive change within our communities.
The first opportunity will be a Commerce & Cocktails on Thursday, April 28 with the Manistee Jaycees at North Channel Brewing located at 86 Washington St., Manistee from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“Learn what this chapter of young leaders has planned for their community at their General Meeting. Afterwards, meet with officers of the Michigan Junior Chamber who are in town to network with potential collaborators in creating change,” said 98th President of JCI Michigan Carol Z. Pickelmann.
Friday, April 29 brings a full tour of Ludington including stops for drinks, food, shopping and more. Members and guests are invited back to Stearns Hotel, 212 E. Ludington Ave., for a Karaoke Welcome Party hosted by Picklemann.
“Saturday (April 30) we will start our day at 10:30 a.m. with guest speaker Jonnie ‘Jay’ Sam, who serves as the director of the historic preservation department from the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians,” said Picklemann. “Jay will be providing an overview of the history of his tribe and community, along with general knowledge about reservations and how JCI Michigan and other groups can be better community partners with local tribes.”
Following this presentation, trainer and activist Brooke Lindley will give a diversity, equity and inclusion training on microaggressions. Brunch will be provided after, with guest speaker Carmen Biggs from HumaniTea of Ludington, who will share the business’ mission to end human trafficking.
From 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Duffle Bags of Love — a project that originated with JCI Kalamazoo — will take place at Ludington Jaycees Mini Golf located at 900 W. Ludington Ave. The event aims to collect items for children in foster care, particularly backpacks, duffle bags and suitcases. With approximately 10,000 children in Michigan in foster care at any moment, the need for supplies is endless.
Stop by with a donation and play a round of mini golf as a thank you from the Jaycees. Visit the full wishlist at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2E9H0MKU0BZMH.
Saturday evening will close with a social networking event open to all young people interested in creating positive change.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. with a Luau at the Stearns Tiki Lounge, followed by an adult prom at 8:30 p.m., participants will be dancing the night away to celebrate the first four months of creating positive change in our communities all across Michigan.
“We invite you to join us and learn more about our organization,” said Picklemann. “Visit www.jcimi.org today.”
For information, visit https://jcimi.org/jci-michigan-events-calendar/duffle-shuffle.