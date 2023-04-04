Ludington Early Childhood Center (LECC) will be hosting its annual preschool round-up at 6 p.m. April 27 in the Ludington Elementary School cafeteria.
The event is to help parents navigate the ins and outs of the different preschool programs Ludington Area Schools has to offer 3- and 4-year-olds.
“By attending the round-up, parents/guardians will learn information about all of the programs offered,” LECC director Ashela Trevino said. “Staff will be available to help guide families to the program that fits best.”
The center provides preschool programs for area students that are three and four years of age by Sept. 1, 2023. The programs include Great Start to Readiness Program (GSRP), FiveCAP Head Start and yearly tuition preschool.
Trevino stated that many of the programs fill up quickly and some are on a first-come, first-serve basis. By attending the preschool round-up event, parents/guardians will have the opportunity to sign their preschooler up for programming that same evening to ensure a slot in a classroom.
“Families will learn about the programs and processes of the Early Childhood Center as well as tour our facility,” Trevino said. “Required documents in order to enroll a student will need to be brought the evening of the round-up. We ask families that the child’s birth certificate, immunization record and a copy of the parent or guardian’s drivers license be brought with them.”
Trevino stated that they are still finalizing school start dates for next fall, but they will continue to update information on their website and Facebook page. Once school begins, teachers create their own classroom pages to interact with families and to update them with what’s happening in their child’s educational environment.
“Early learning is important, both at home and in school,” Trevino said. “Ninety percent of a child’s brain develops by age five. Supporting early learning before starting kindergarten is vital for how your child’s brain develops. A good preschool program helps your child want to learn more about their world and helps prepare children to develop the social emotional skills to succeed.”