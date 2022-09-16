Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education could approve several bids for the continued work and bond improvements on Diamond 3 at Oriole Field Monday at its regular meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, at Ludington Elementary School, 5771 W. Bryant Road.
The work on Diamond 3, located along the northwest side of Oriole Field, will include bids for a batting cage, backstop wall, protective netting and outfield foul ball poles.
The board will also consider purchasing two 10-passenger, high-roof vans.
The vans will mainly be used for athletics, according to Superintendent Kyle Corlett.
“It gives us (the district) the ability to be more flexible,” he said. “Drivers for the van will need to obtain a chauffeur’s license and will not need a CDL.”
Corlett said he can envision the district using the van or vans for other purposes that are district-related.
The board could also approve the 2022-23 snow plow bid during Monday’s meeting. Corlett said the bid for the district is slightly higher since the last bid in 2016.
The board will consider hiring several new employees. Those employees are Taylor Brunette, LES aide; Kristal Copsey, food service aide; Keegan Curtis, LES aide; Felicia Gilbert, transportation; Michele Heckenlaible, food service aide; Sarah Knell, food service aide; Caleb Lombard, mechanic; Jacklyn Martin, food service aide; Amy McWilliams, food service aide; Heather Miletich, LES aide; Nickole Petzak-Davis, food service aide; Elise Russell, O.J. DeJonge Middle School aide; Marla Sanders, LES aide; Lindsay Siple, food service aide; William Shinn, Ludington High School aide; Thad Shank, middle school girls basketball coach; Mary Villalpando, food service aide; Barry Webster, transportation; and Allison Woolard, transportation.
The board will consider the resignations of Nicole Benedict, payroll assistant; Patricia Vos, LHS food service; Deb Hillier, LES food service; Sharilyn Rotta, food service; and Michael Seymour, transportation.