The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education will consider a proposal to give a retention bonus to its full-time staff and more during its regular meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, at the Administration Office at 809 E. Tinkham Ave.
“There were items included in our COVID relief grant, called ESSER III, that we have received other grants for, such as our school nurse,” wrote Superintendent Kyle Corlett in the board packet. “With those unused funds, I’d like to propose giving all staff a ‘retention bonus.’ It is extremely difficult right now to hire staff, and a retention bonus right before Christmas would really improve morale.”
Corlett stated the bonus would be $500 for each full-time employee. Employees who work eight hours per day would have an amount prorated to the amount of hours the employee is scheduled to work each day.
Unbound library service
Corlett stated the Mason County Library offers a service where students can order books online and have them delivered to the particular student’s school building. He is sharing a memo or understanding between the two entities.
“Basically, this is a great opportunity for our students to have access to library books with limited burden on us, besides our librarians collecting the returned books,” Corlett wrote.
Tennis court resurfacing
“There is a foundation grant dedicated to the upkeep of the tennis courts,” Corlett wrote. “To be reimbursed through the grant, any work done on the tennis courts needs approval by the school board.”
The proposed cost of the tennis court resurfacing was $12,500.
Facility use
The athletic department is seeking a change that allows for high school sports teams to use the school district’s sporting facilities on Sundays for practices when there is a regular season contest the following Monday. The current policy only allows for Sunday practices only when the respective sports teams had a post-season tournament game on the following Monday.
Sale of vacant property
The district received a single bid for a vacant property at 510 Sixth St. in Ludington. The bid was $13,000 from Tom Failing of Thomas F. Construction. In the bid form, the firm plans to excavate the site to include removing concrete and light poles for the future construction of a single family residence.