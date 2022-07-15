The Ludington Area School District Board of Education could approve the hiring of a new teacher when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at 809 E Tinkham Ave.
The board is expected to approve hiring Steven Nimcheski to teach high school science.
Nimcheski holds a degree from Michigan State University in fisheries and wildlife management and a master’s degree in secondary education from Wayne State University. He has 13 years of teaching experience, according to LASD Superintendent Kyle Corlett.
The board will also discuss two bids received for work at the softball field, including resurfacing and adding drainage. One bid is from Water Management Specialists, Inc. for $95,887, and one is from Greenspace General Contracting for $138,100.
The board could approve one of those bids for the work during Monday’s meeting.
The trustees will hear a wellness policy update from Food Service Director Caryn Elam, who will summarize policy changes.
Corlett wrote in the board packet he has received a travel request from band director Keith Kuczynski about a trip to Chicago that will also be discussed at the meeting on Monday.
As part of its consent agenda, the board is will consider hiring Country Walters to teach in the 3-year-old class, and accepting the resignation of Dylana Kelso as Ludington Elementary School aide.
The board is also expected to sign off on the several items in the consent agenda, including approving the annual contracts of non-union employees Mark Boon, Misty Bolton, Trish Forfinski, Dennis Genson, Beth Gunsell, Michelle Holtrust, Michelle Kiessel, Jasmine Mott, Andrea Sargent, Melanie Tomaski and Kirk Walden.
The trustees will also set the board meeting schedule for the 2022-23 school year on Monday.