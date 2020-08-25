Rotary Park Amphitheater was alive with the sounds of drum sticks clacking and feet stomping during Monday’s Ludington Senior Center’s drumming program which is headed up by Regina Young.
The drumming class follows Young’s Zumba class which is also held at Rotary Park.
“The drumming class we usually have between 12 to 14 people participating,” Young said.
The class has been offered for about a year, according to Vickie Collins, Ludington Area Senior Center director.
“We started offering the class outside when we could no longer have it indoors,” Collins said. “That was in June, it follows the Zumba class which is every Monday and Thursday.”
Collins said the drumming is open to anyone but seniors are a priority if it gets too crowded. The cost is $5, and although they do have some sticks, baskets and balls to loan out, it is limited.
“If people have the equipment, we would ask that they bring their own,” she said.
The class has mostly been women who have participated to this point but Young is looking for men who would like to take part.
“Although it is mostly women, it is a toning program,” she said. “Coupled with the rhythm we do, (these are) moves that tone the body, obliques and a lot of squats. The class is 30 minutes on Mondays and Thursdays.”
Young has been teaching classes at the Ludington Area Senior Center, but because of COVID-19, the classes had to be moved outside.
Ice Cream Social
The Ludington Area Senior Center will once again be offering an Ice Cream Social from 1 to 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, according to Collins.
“We made more than 120 sundaes last week during the Ice Cream Social fundraiser,” Collins said. “We had enough toppings left over and the volunteers thought we should do another one. I had to get a little more ice cream, but we are going to do it again.”