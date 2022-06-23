Senior citizens lined the sidewalk of O.J. DeJonge Middle School on Thursday, standing in the bright sun and chatting with old friends. They followed the numerous signs lining Washington and Tinkham avenues to the entrance of the seventh Active for Life Senior Expo.
Staff and volunteers from the Ludington Senior Center herded people through the double doors to register and pay for a $1 lunch. After this, attendees could enter the gymnasium where 42 vendors had tables set up. The vendors lined all four walls and formed in a rectangle in the middle as well.
It was the first year back for the expo after being canceled twice due to COVID. Many vendors and attendees were happy to have it back.
Senior citizens and family members went from table to table learning about the different resources available to them, in addition to picking up a variety of snacks, tote bags and other items.
“It feels good to be out in the public again, interacting with the older adult population,” said Grace Richardson from the Leeward Initiative.
The initiative educates all age groups, including seniors, about the importance of safely locking up medications to keep out of the hands of children.
“(The event) is just to get information out to the public, seniors and families,” said Vickie Collins, director of the senior center.
Collins said the vendors come from all over, from Manistee to Muskegon, to talk about their services. Some of these services are for seniors, while others are more for the families and friends serving as caregiver.
“Our motto is ‘Serving families with dependent adults,’” said Ruth Storvik, director of Snug Harbor Adult Day Care Center.
Snug Harbor provides a place for dependent individuals 18 and older to participate in activities and be supervised while their families work, shop, go to appointments or do anything they need to do.
“Sometimes we even tell people to just grab a coffee and go watch the waves for a while,” Storvik said.
Snug Harbor offers activities such as gardening, cooking, in-chair aerobics and even dancing. Every Tuesday and Thursday, they will play old music for everyone to dance along to. On Tuesday, they played Hawaiian music and some people did the hula in the front yard.
“Anything to keep people active,” Storvik said.
Collins said the expo is a “great opportunity (for attendees) to see people they don’t usually see. … For seniors and vendors alike.”
Many vendors would stop to chat and network at one another’s booths. Dana Darrow from Spectrum Health Visiting Nurse Association received many visitors with the colorful spinning wheel at her booth. Attendees could spin and win a prize, such as hand sanitizer, notepads or candy.
“I thought it would be fun and interesting,” Darrow said. “Something for people to do and get them to ask questions.”
Seniors at the event also took the opportunity to catch up with friends. Many would stand in groups or sit in some of the empty chairs to talk about all that has happened in the past two years.
“It’s wonderful,” said Flo Williams. “We all need a little help. It’s good information and a good opportunity to see people you know.”
Collins said she often gets good feedback from the expos and makes changes each year to improve. What started as an informational gathering has grown into a fun event with raffles, lunches and entertainment, and much of it is thanks to volunteers.
“This would not happen without our volunteers,” Collins said. “Our goal is to grow. It grows more every year.”