The signs are starting to pop up on Ludington Avenue and Lakeshore Drive declaring the upcoming road work scheduled to start on Monday, Sept. 14.
Rieth-Riley has the contract to mill and resurface Ludington Avenue from Rowe Street to Lakeshore Drive and Lakeshore Drive from Ludington Avenue to Tinkham Avenue. In all, 1.08 miles will be repaved.
Starting on Sept. 14, Ludington Avenue will be down to one lane of traffic in each direction. Rieth-Riley wanted to keep the outside lanes of Ludington Avenue closed throughout the project.
Also a part of the work is sidewalk ramp upgrades during this stretch. That also includes some changes ahead for Ludington Avenue between William Street and Lakeshore Drive. The median for the boulevards would be extended.
“In the design, it shows that some of the boulevards will receive extension on them in order to incorporate a sidewalk through them to better protect pedestrians,” said Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster. “The city is interested in some alternative designs and (is) working with the (Michigan Department of Transportation) on those options.”
The city would like for the boulevard extensions to not impede turning traffic from local streets, and it wants a “turned down curb” so it wouldn’t be caught by snow plows in the winter. The city also wants the space between the sidewalk and the curb to be filled with concrete instead of grass.
Plans call for the replacement of the sidewalk ramps first before any road work is completed. Ludington Avenue would be milled and resurfaced before Lakeshore Drive.
On Lakeshore Drive, traffic shifts are expected to be used.
Foster said truck traffic through downtown, including what may be going onto and coming off of the SS Badger, is being worked out between Rieth-Riley and MDOT. Lanes are expected to be 11 feet wide.
Work on the project is expected to be open to traffic on Oct. 30.