Ludington Bay Brewing Company in conjunction with Starving Artist Brewery is hosting a celebrity bartender night to benefit the Rick Chapman Legacy League which provides scholarships and grants to young entrepreneurs looking to start, grow or purchase a business in Mason County.
Starving Artist is providing the celebrity bartenders from 5-8 p.m. Those will include: Andy Thomas, Michael Glover, Marty Schmidit, Dannee Hoffmann and Molly Cohoon.
Jamie Adam, Ludington Bay Brewing Co. sales and event manager, said Andy Thomas and Starving Artist have had a great working relationship since Ludington Bay started six years ago.
“We have collaborated with Starving Artist on many projects,” she said. “This will be the third celebrity bartender event that we have held this winter.”
Adam said that each bartender will start with $50 in their tip jar and Starving Artist will receive a portion of each pint sold, that money will go directly to the Rick Chapman Legacy League.
Thomas, owner of Starving Artist said that they have a great relationship with Ludington Bay.
“I am truly honored to be asked,” he said.
“They have helped us out a lot lately on different projects,” Thomas said. “We were able to pick the charity to raise funds for and we chose the Rick Chapman Legacy League, which is dear to my heart.”
The charity is named after Rick Chapman, a beloved friend to all, and known as the “pizza guy.” He owned Chuck Wagon for 37 years before his death in 2020.
The charity in his name was formed in 2021 and hosts an annual golf outing in the summer.
Thomas said that the golf outing is the main fundraiser but the board, which he is a member of, is starting to branch out and find some other fundraisers for the charity.
“I think, first and foremost, any opportunity to promote or display the calibrative spirit in our industry is important,” he said.
The idea that we do not compete, rather help one another is one of the aspects that he loves about this business.
“Anytime that we can be seen publicly promoting the best part of our industry with the collaborative spirit is always a good thing,” Thomas said.
Thomas is looking forward to Thursday as it will be an opportunity to meet new people, see some old friends and raise money for a charity he strongly believes in.