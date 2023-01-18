The new Celebrity Bartender fundraisers at Ludington Bay Brewing Company serve two purposes: supporting local charities and giving people another reason to stop by the brewery during the slow winter months.
The company is tasking well-known local “celebrities” with picking a charity to benefit from their time behind the bar, according to Jamie Adam, Ludington Bay’s sales and event manager.
“We all know in January, February, March and April, there’s nothing going on,” Adam said. “To help promote some of our smaller nights, we thought it would be a good idea to find some local celebrities. They pick their own charities. They can bring out a tip jar and all the tips they make go to their charity, and we donate a portion of our sales to their charity as well.”
On Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m., a group of employees from Western Land Services will raise money for the Lakeshore Food Club.
The Western Land Services workers — who are also Ludington Bay regulars — call themselves the 9-Wt. Club, according to Adam.
The food club is also benefiting from a larger effort from Ludington Bay Brewing to give back to the community throughout the year. The brewing company has made a year-long commitment to donate 1% of all taproom sales to the Lakeshore Food Club until the end of 2023.
O’Nealya Gronstal, executive director of the food club, said the support from Ludington Bay is “phenomenal.”
Gronstal said Ludington Bay owner Ted Gedra reached out to her before Christmas looking for ways to help the food club, which has been finding it harder and harder to keep shelves stocked as food prices continue to soar and as membership numbers continues to climb.
“They wanted to do more as a workforce,” Gronstal told the Daily News. “Ever since the food club came into being, they’ve done events for us. … But this is consistency. This is … the employees really wrapping their arms around the food club.
“It’s not a community event per se, it’s the employees … living out their mission of giving back to our community.”
Gronstal said the assistance facilitated by Ludington Bay is a “gamechanger” for the food club.
“My hope is that other businesses in town see what they’re modeling and want to get involved with the community more.”
While the beneficiary for Thursday’s Celebrity Bartender fundraiser overlaps with the brewing company’s goal of raising funds for the food club all year, that won’t always be the case.
For instance, during Ludington Bay’s first event last week, Adam Johnson from Safe Harbor Credit Union helped raise more than $1,000 for local animal welfare nonprofit Mason County Mutts.
And at the next Celebrity Bartender event, slated for February, the “fine people at Cartier Mansion” are going to raise funds for the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association, Adam said.
Helping the food club is a high priority for Ludington Bay, though, and Gronstal said she’s thankful for the assistance.
“It’s gonna be a great thing,” she said. “We are so grateful. Ludington Bay is near and dear to our hearts. … And Ted Gedra is a board member, so he really understands our mission and he understands our need.”
Gronstal said all funds will “directly go toward putting food on the shelves” for the membership-based affordable grocery store.
“I’m humbled that we have the community that we have,” she said. “They don’t want to see people without.”
Adam said the food club is “extremely important” to the team at Ludington Bay.
“We figured we might as well raise money for as many causes as possible, but Lakeshore Food Club is a top priority,” she said. “Everyone deserves a meal, and the food club has taken a huge hit this year. The cost of food has skyrocketed, so any way we can help, that’s what we’ll do.”
Adam added that community members have been very eager to contend for “celebrity” status as the fundraiser rollout got underway.
“I’m surprised at how many people want to be a celebrity,” she said. “I thought it was going to be tough, but people are knocking down our door. We’re really quite lucky.”
The Celebrity Bartender events are expected to continue until sometime in the spring, according to Adam. They won’t take place every week, but information about upcoming fundraisers will be available on the Ludington Bay Brewing Co. Facebook page and on the company’s website, www.ludingtonbaybrewing.com.
To learn more about how to become a “celebrity” bartender and help raise funds for an area organization, email jamie@ludingtonbaybrewing.com or info@ludingtonbaybrewingco.com.
Adam encouraged the public to come support the food club on Thursday.
“Come out for a pint and support these causes,” she said. “What else is there better to do on a Thursday night in January?”
Ludington Bay Brewing Company is at 515 S. James St. in downtown Ludington.