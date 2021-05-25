The past year-and-a-half has been difficult for restaurants and breweries, but one decided to step forward and make a difference in its community despite the hardship endured.
Ted Gedra, owner of Ludington Bay Brewing Company, decided to give something back to the community while celebrating four years since the opening of the business.
Ludington Bay donated $1 per pint purchased, along with all proceeds from a large raffle, to the Lakeshore Food Club. On top of that, the business also decided to match every dollar raised during the event, raising $4,050 which was donated to the food club on May 21.
“I can’t express how grateful I am to the Ludington Bay Brewing Company for what they decided to do. We know full well that this has been a very tough year for everyone in the hospitality industry and the fact that they decided to give back during that time is amazing. We can’t thank them enough for what they have done and continue to do for us,” said O’Nealya Gronstal, executive director of the Lakeshore Food Club.
Ludington Bay has a history of supporting its community, from collecting coats for kids during the fall, to previous donations to food club donations and more.
For the anniversary fundraiser, Ludington Bay raffled off a kayak, a paddleboard and for the grand prize, a Fishing Charter on Silver Addiction.
For more information on how to support Lakeshore Food Club, visit www.lakeshorefoodclub.org.