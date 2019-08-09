The Ludington Boat Club’s 30th annual fish boil to benefit Hospice of Michigan will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, and the public is invited to help the boat club reach a milestone in its running fundraising total.
“This being our 30th year, we’re getting close to the half-million mark of what we’ve raised for Hospice,” said Ludington Boat Club member and event organizer Jim Johnson.
Johnson said that 100 percent of the proceeds from $10 dinner tickets — as well as other donations that will be accepted Saturday — will go to Hospice of Michigan.
The Ludington Boat Club is at 502 Lake St. For more information, visit www.ludingtonboatclub.com or call (231) 843-8591.
