MIDLAND — Ludington’s boys tennis team was unable to see one of its flights advance to the second day of the two-day MHSAA Division 3 state tournament Friday at the Midland Tennis Center in Midland.
At No. 1 singles, Charles Kolb dropped his initial match of the tournament to DeWitt’s Sean Page, 6-0, 6-4.
Nathan Reisterer, at No. 2 singles, lost his opening-round match-up to DeWitt’s Cooper Sackett.
Ethan Walden received a bye into the second round of the tournament, but he lost his opener to fifth-seeded Mason Strach of Chelsea, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 3 singles.
Reece Ward, at No. 4 singles, also received a bye into the second round, but lost his first match to Callum Campbell of Grand Rapids Christian, 6-2, 6-1.
The No. 1 doubles team of Robby Killips and Jack Stidham received a bye into the second round, but lost to St. Joseph’s Ilo Coar and Harsh Gupta, 6-1, 6-3.
The No. 2 doubles team of Jacob Ratcliffe and Ben Walunas was unable to get past the duo of Christian Perry and Grady Miller of Sturgis.
At No. 3 doubles, Gabe Hogenson and Jacob Johnston dropped their opening round match to Jay Sartor and Cooper Cross of Mason, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Andrew Barz and Nathaniel Seymour at No. 4 doubles dropped a second-round match after receiving a bye. They fell to Parker Seth and Isaiah Bos of Grand Rapids Christian, 6-4, 6-3.