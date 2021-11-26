The Ludington Business Professional of America chapters at Ludington Area Schools have again teamed up with Ludington & Socttville Chamber of Commerce to bring even more luminaries to Mason County this Christmas Eve.
The sale of the luminaries began earlier this month, according to Melanie Tomaski, LHS and O.J. DeJonge BPA Adviser.
Last year the BPA sold 100 Luminary kits, which included 10 white luminary bags and 10 battery operated candles.
“This year we upped the number of luminaries to 5,000 which would be 500 kits, those kits will include 10 white luminary bags, and 10 battery operated candles,” she said. “Last year we sold out of kits in four days.”
The kits are once again $20 with the proceeds raised going to support the O.J. DeJonge and LHS BPA.
The funds from this event will be used by the BPA for registration fees and lodging for students competing in state and national events.
Tomaski said the luminaries can be purchased online at https://Ludington-luminaries.square.site/. The luminaries can picked-up curbside at Rotary Park on Saturday. Dec. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Tomaski said if there is remaining inventory not sold prior to Dec. 11, they will also be available for purchase from 1 to 4 p.m. curb-side during the event on Saturday.
Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce, said last year with the pandemic impacting many of the annual holiday events and activities, an old tradition of residents in the community placing luminaries out in front of their homes and businesses on Christmas Eve was re-energized.
“The LHS BPA group, who had to cancel their annual fundraiser, saw an opportunity to offer pre-made luminary kits to the community to allow them an easy way to participate in the event on Christmas Eve,” Miller said. “This partnership is a great way to support student entrepreneurs in our community, and also allows the chamber to support this holiday tradition too.”
Tomaski said with BPA, it is a national organization and to be a member there are some dues.
“At the state level competitions there is always registration fees and lodging expenses,” she said. “This helps to cover the costs.”
Tomaski said the students learn, and they earn their way which helps to elevate the expenses to the parents.
“Christmas Eve night is an opportunity for families to get into the car together and drive around and view the luminary light display,” she said. “It is good family time.”