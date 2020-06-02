The Downtown Ludington Board has decided to cancel Friday Night Live events for the summer 2020 season.
The decision was made during a Zoom meeting on Monday, during which the issue of how to proceed with summer events while following CDC guidelines was discussed.
Friday Night Live, which draws 5,000 to 8,000 people during three scheduled dates in July and August, would have included activities like inflatables, pony rides, rock-climbing and more, in addition to live music and street food vendors.
Several factors played a part in making the decision, including the difficulty of sanitizing activities that thousands of people would be in contact with and the event drawing a larger crowd than will most likely be allowed by the governor’s executive orders, even in Phase 5 of the Safe Start Plan.
Vendors who reserved booth space will be contacted and will be able to choose a refund or to defer their fees to the 2021 season.
“We’ve weighed the pros and cons of the impact on the downtown Ludington businesses, as well as the safety of our community, and the board didn’t feel that the event would be able to meet CDC guidelines,” stated Jen Tooman, communications and marketing manager for the Downtown Ludington Board. “We are working on a plan to host some smaller, more manageable events throughout the summer.”
However, the board approved the continuation of the Live at the Plaza music series, which takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays from June 11 to Sept. 3 in James Street Plaza.
The board has also started a Stay Safe to Stay Open campaign in collaboration with the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ludington Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. That campaign suggests that people wear masks, clean their hands, stay 6 feet apart and be kind.