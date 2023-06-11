Ludington’s Maritime Heritage Park was filled with Ludington residents and tourists on Saturday to celebrate the Badger’s 70th birthday. The Badger Birthday Bash included face painting, live music, yard games, and cake to honor the ship’s 70 years of service.
Guests brought their own lawn chairs and enjoyed the performance by local band Road Less Traveled, who even took song requests from the audience. Band members Daniel Mahynski, Mike Lenich, Carleen Shinn, and Deb Chase performed in the park’s pavilion, which was decorated with balloons and banners for the occasion.
Face painting for the celebration was done by Rachael Reed, who works as a bartender on the Badger. Reed expressed gratitude to the organizers for asking her to do the event, despite being fairly new to the art form. Her first time face painting was as recent as last month’s Memorial Day, she explained, calling it her “hidden talent.”
Her skills proved to be in demand as a line of children and adults alike, eager to get a portrait of the Badger painted on their cheeks, gathered at her table throughout the evening.
“People enjoy getting out and seeing other people… Especially when the weather turns nice,” said attendee Dave Bowden, whose daughter and grandchildren came up from Ohio for the Badger Birthday Bash and other festivities.
Ludington’s 150th Anniversary coincided with the Badger’s birthday, making the party one of many events that kicked off the summer season in Ludington this weekend.
The celebration also doubled as a fundraiser for the Lakeshore Child Advocacy Center, which was accepting donations of water, fidget toys, toiletries, and more. Guests who brought donations were entered into a drawing to win round trip tickets on the Badger.
“Their goals are to provide hope, healing, and justice for survivors of abuse,” said former Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola in a speech on behalf of the advocacy center. The resources collected from the event will go directly to helping children in the community who have been victims of abuse.
The gathering to celebrate the Badger, which has been a beloved pillar of the community for 70 years, brought together many tourists and locals to admire the ship’s considerable history and support the Lakeshore Child Advocacy Center.
Steve Broc, a returning visitor to Ludington, stated, “(It’s) worthy of a big celebration. Ludington’s doing it right, as usual.”