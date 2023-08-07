A tidal wave of inspiration that is sure to inspire will roll into Ludington Thursday afternoon.
Wave after wave of joy, fellowship, perseverance and success — both personal and professional — will roll across the 10 Spot from 5-9 p.m. in Pere Marquette Township where area women will gather to share their life-affirming stories.
“We feel there is so much in this world that is not positive ,and we need to do a better job of sharing our successes and the challenges that we have experienced as women of all different ages and stages,” said Colleen Bearup, one of the event’s coordinators. “There will be entertainment, there will be dancing, there will be singing, there will be some readings, there will be some sharing, there will be some shopping — it just will be a gathering of women who will share their inspiring stories.
“It’s going to be held at the 10 Spot, which is our food truck area in Ludington. There is a $25 fee to attend and that gets a $10 food truck certificate and swag bags with treasures from our community, marketing tools and discount coupons, for the first 100 people who sign up. We’ll also have give-a-ways at the end of the evening.”
Emma Martin Claveau will co-host the event, along with Bearup.
“I’m really excited for this congregation of women to get together, to share life together and for some incredible stories to be taken away from the event,” said Claveau, who in 2014 was selected to serve as Miss Ludington and now is Mrs. Michigan. “Like Colleen said, often times we focus on what’s not happening in our lives, what’s missing, what isn’t going right and I think this is going to be such an incredible event where we’ll talk about joy and we’ll talk about the hard work that comes from it — we need to see that, we need to shift our perspective in our day-to-day lives to where we can intentionally get our focus onto something will spill over into our every-day lives.”
Bearup said she, Claveau and others hope,”... that this will become an annual event and something that will grow.”
“We’re hoping this will be our launching — the premier — of our INSPIRE,” said Bearup, “though I guess it’s more of a movement, than it is just an event.”
I really want to make sure we reach all stages and all ages of women, who are at all different parts of their lives. It’s not a professional women’s group, or an elderly women’s group. We’re really hoping that the stories we’ll be sharing will touch a number of different women.
Claveau said from an early age her parents – Tim and Tammy Martin — inspired her in many ways, and especially in their lifelong work with the homeless. She particularly recalls one story when her parents traveled to Denver, and met a homeless person there.
“He actually happened to fly home with them to live with us here in Michigan,” she said with a sense of excitement. “He became the first person to stay with us on the long term. Over the course of the next few years my parents just continued to open up their doors of our home, as well as begin Hospitality, INC., which became a local homeless shelter.
“So as far as inspiration goes, (my parents) inspired me to realize that we have so much that we can give people, whether it’s a home – which is a big thing to ask and not everybody is called to that – or it might just be to give kindness, or maybe just give a smile when you pass someone in the grocery store.
10 Spot is located at 5750 U.S. 10. To register for INSPIRE or for more information go to mi10spot.com