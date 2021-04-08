There is an old saying that goes something like this, “April showers bring May flowers,” and on Thursday, a morning rain storm brought a handful of members of the Ludington Charter Boat Association and a few volunteers to the Ludington State Park.
Their purpose, like almost every April in the more than past 20 years, is to prepare the net pens to host coho salmon in the Sable River in Ludington State Park.
Since 2017, those fish have been coho salmon, up until 2017 the fish were chinook salmon, commonly known as king salmon.
This annual event has been a joint effort with the Department of Natural Resources.
This year, there will be about 40,000 plus coho salmon planted in the Sable River. Of those, 15,000 will be released into the net pens, which will be placed into the river very soon, according to Garry Smith, president of the charter boat association.
“There will be about 5,000 fish in each of the three net pens in the river,” Smith said. “Those fish will be in the pen until there are ready to smelt, which will probably be around 10 days to two weeks.”
Once those fish are ready to be released the remaining coho will be directly planted into the river by the DNR.
The association works on the net pens to help promote and enhance the fishery in Ludington and with direct plants of lake trout and brown trout by the DNR, it helps to extend the fishing season later into the year.