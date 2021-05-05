The Ludington Police Department partnered with the Ludington Area School District on Wednesday to participate in “National Bike to School Day.”
The event will began at 7:15 a.m. at Oriole Field. High school, middle school and Foster Elementary School-aged students — approximately 100 of them — rode their bikes east on Tinkham Avenue from the field; south onto Washington Avenue; across Ludington Avenue and west on Filer Street into the Foster School parking lot.
Numerous volunteers, Ludington school personnel and LPD officers assisted in getting the children safely to their respective schools.
Organizers say the event was to promote and inspire physical activity with the students as well as adults.