Sharon Yearout and Cathy Ingraham set up a booth in front of the Ludington post office on Tuesday to ask people for signatures on a petition to amend the Michigan constitution.
Both women are Ludington residents and part of the Stand Up Michigan group. Yearout is a captain for the Mason County area.
Articles I and III through VI of the constitution are rewritten, added to or deleted in the proposed amendment. It makes significant changes to the general government and all three branches of government.
“Mainly, we are looking at the governor’s overreach, but it applies to more than that. It applies to the court system. Each county is different, which I didn’t know,” Yearout said. “The governor did not work with the legislature the past two months. The legislature wrote letters to her and she didn’t respond .... We want someone who works with the legislature.”
The women were taking signatures to get the amendment proposal on the November ballot.
“There are quite a few things on the petition,” Ingraham said. “Michigan is last out of all the states in transparency .... Transparency, for example, is a legislator actually telling how he voted. One of the items is to end the voice vote type of legislation, so each time they vote on something they would have to take responsibility for that vote. It will also make the legislator write their own bills. Right now, they have a committee that writes the bills. It will allow individuals to have better access to our government.”
The amendment was written by Katherine Henry, a constitutional lawyer, Ingraham said.
“She pointed out all kinds of things that make it difficult to maneuver government. She wants to change what’s difficult for an everyday citizen. She said, ‘I’m a lawyer and I had to jump through a bunch of hoops,’” Ingraham said.
The petition began on Saturday and the pair had collected 100 signatures total by Tuesday.
It needs 550,000 signatures by the end of June, Yearout said.
“It is a grassroots effort. No politician dreamt this up. One guy got upset and said, ‘I can’t understand why the governor’s doing this,’” Yearout said. “Even if you are two different parties, you are still supposed to work together.”
The groups that support the amendment — Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine, Stand Up Michigan, The Movement — have evolved since the state stay home order began, Ingraham said.
“Facebook keeps taking (the groups) down. We have moved to a website now called Stand Up Michigan,” she said.
Both women were part of the Facebook groups from the beginning.
“It started on a Thursday night and I was one of the first members,” Yearout said.
“We had 300,000 members in three days,” Ingraham said.
Eight local supporters marched in Ludington during the stay home order to support re-opening small businesses. Yearout said she was one of the marchers.
“It was mostly to support the small business that were not allowed to open,” she said.
The said they chose their spot in front of the post office because it, along with the Secretary of State and libraries, is a place they are legally allowed to have a petition drive.
Yearout said she asked the city for permission for the signing on Saturday, which will be held at the James Street Plaza from 3 to 6 p.m.
The amendment is available on www.restorefreedommi.com for people to read ahead of time, she said.