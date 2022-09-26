A pending ban on backyard chicken-keeping was discussed at the Ludington City Council meeting held Monday night.
The ban is part of a “nuisance animal ordinance” under the council’s consideration. Keeping chickens or other “farm animals” would become a municipal civil infraction, which can result in fines.
The council is expected to vote on the ordinance at their Oct. 10 meeting.
Councilor Wally Cain said he has never heard complaints about chickens and was “in favor” of them.
“I think there’s been more issues with dogs than there would be with chickens,” he said, adding that he would favor a limit of four hens per household.
Councilor Kathy Winczewski said she is “not totally opposed to” chickens and understands “people’s desire to grow some of their own food” and educate their children about chickens.
But she worried Ludington’s lot sizes are too small for chickens and said she wants to hear the opinions of zoning enforcement officials.
Councilor Les Johnson worried about a slippery slope of people wanting goats, pigs, ponies or small cows in their yards if chickens are allowed.
“Believe me, this will happen,” he said. “Where do we put a stop to it?”
Four residents spoke about chickens during public comment, all in favor.
Cheryl Whitehead, who lives two houses from a house with four hens, compared them favorably to another neighbor with “17 dogs.”
“Within the last month, I have been bitten by a dog. I’ve never been bitten by a chicken,” she said.
She wondered what makes Ludington different from Muskegon, which allows six hens with a permit, and Traverse City, where four hens are allowed with no permit.
Her husband, Michael, said he can see those chickens from his kitchen window and they are “well-behaved.”
“They are not loud, and we occasionally get the eggs,” he said. “I think it’s not right to say, well, you can’t have any chickens anywhere.”
Chris Simpler likewise criticized the ban that targets “nouns” — chickens themselves — and not “verbs” — their behavior.
“We don’t want pests. We don’t want noise,” he said. “We don’t want other issues that come with it, so I ask the council to put policies in place to deal with the verbs and leave the chickens alone.”
The Ludington Daily News previously reported the ordinance would be voted on. But because councilors edited it at the last meeting, the vote was not scheduled to occur Monday.
Also on Monday
In other business, the council also:
- Held a public hearing on a proposed deer cull;
- Approved a $5,200 change order to the Municipal Marina’s F dock replacement project;
- Approved a multi-year agreement with legal firm Hafeli Staran & Christ to help the charter revision commission;
- Approved text changes to the rules on food trucks and corner-lot fencing;
- Rezoned the Foster Elementary School properties for multi-family residential use; and
- Approved plans for the Ludington High School homecoming and pep parades.