The Ludington City Council voted to work on a gun buyback program at its meeting Monday.
The council voted 6-1 to express its “formal support for the effort to seek further information regarding a buyback program for AR-15-type rifles,” as the motion was phrased.
A group of residents has advocated for a program to buy and dispose of AR-15-style rifles since June, shortly after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
The council’s vote did not establish a buyback program, but signaled support for the group’s continued work.
Councilor Cheri Stibitz cast the lone opposing vote against the motion, made by Councilor Ted May and seconded by Councilor Les Johnson.
“I think that if that (group) wants stricter gun laws, they need to consult our federal leaders, because this is a federal situation,” Stibitz said. “I also think we need to focus a lot on mental health issues as opposed to taking, or asking responsible gun owners to turn in their weapons.”
May said the intent of the vote was to “ensure” the group that their efforts “won’t be wasted” and “that we’re going to take a good look at it.”
The council’s formal support is also expected to be helpful in securing grant funding to run the program, according to minutes of previous meetings.
Brenda Reeber, a Ludington resident who has been “very involved” with the proposal, said she doesn’t expect “that we will be relying on city funds” for the buybacks.
Instead, members are eyeing a piece of $30 million approved by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year for violence prevention initiatives, she said.
Members have also contacted U.S. Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, and have “some clues about individuals that would be apt to invest in this program,” Reeber said.
Some details about the city’s involvement in the program and how it will be organized remain unclear.
“City Council has not made a decision one way or another whether this would be a city-run program or a county-run program or run by a nonprofit organization,” City Manager Mitch Foster said. “We are just waiting to hear a final proposal from this group as to how they would like the city to participate. And then we’ll go from there.”
The group is preparing more details on the proposal for when the city’s public safety/utilities committee meets on Aug. 28, Reeber said.
They are also set to meet with Foster next week, she said.
One document produced by the group describes a program managed by the Ludington Police Department for six months, then evaluated for effectiveness.
A “professional agency” would be “employed for the promotion/advertising” of the program. Gun owners’ anonymity would be guaranteed.
Another document prepared by the group proposes several essentials for an “effective” buyback program, based on research of other programs.
Those include buying weapons over a period of time, rather than all at once; providing “a robust compensation” for them; partnership with other organizations; and “educational campaigns designed to expose the horrifying effects of AR-15s to reduce their popularity.”
While gun buyback programs have been implemented before in Grand Rapids, Flint and Lansing, their effectiveness remains uncertain.
A National Bureau of Economic Research study, not yet peer-reviewed, found “no evidence” the programs “reduce gun crime,” suggesting instead safe storage laws or stricter background checks.