The Ludington City Council heard nearly two hours of public comments regarding the issue of whether or not marijuana businesses should be permitted to operate within city limits during a meeting Monday night at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
The city council heard from many Ludington residents as well as people from the surrounding area and beyond. About 40 people spoke and nine letters were read aloud, written by people who could not attend the meeting. Many community members spoke in favor of allowing marijuana businesses in the city, and many others voiced their opinions against it.
Marijuana operations could include growers, processors, retailers, microbusinesses, secure transporters and safety compliance facilities, like lab testing locations. However, most of the discussion Monday centered around dispensaries.
