Roughly 40 people spoke and 65 community members attended a two-hour meeting Monday night in which the Ludington City Council heard public comments about whether or not marijuana businesses should be permitted to operate within city limits.
The meeting was a committee of the whole, which means that no votes were cast and nothing was officially decided. The only item on the agenda was recording comments from the public regarding the marijuana issue. To accommodate the large crowd, the meeting was held at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
The city councilors heard from many Ludington residents as well as people from the surrounding area and beyond.
Many community members spoke in favor of allowing marijuana businesses in the city, and many voiced their opinions against it, but several proponents from both sides of the issue urged the council to wait another year before making its decision. They said postponing the decision by a year or more would give Ludington time to observe how other communities will be affected by their marijuana operations and for more time for research to be done.
