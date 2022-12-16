Ludington City Council will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, at city hall, and councilors will be hosting three public hearings as a part of the meeting.
A public hearing will also be held concerning the Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act (OPRA) for 102 Second St. Barry and Cindy Neal owned the property and were approved for an OPRA tax exemption and new owners, Rick and Mary Jo Vella, are requesting that application be transferred to them, so they can complete the building’s rehabilitation.
The Vellas are looking to place two businesses in the lower level of the building with two rentals upstairs.
A brownfield project plan for 106 Laura St. will be presented in a public hearing during Monday’s meeting. Developers are Grand Rapids-based and the project is a proposed four, three-story set of apartment units overlooking Pere Marquette Lake.
Units are targeted to middle-income residents and will be long-term rentals. The 5.47 acre property has been the previous home to train terminals, blacksmith shop, an oil house and machine shop. Possible contaminants were used to fill in the property, and it has been vacant for decades.
The estimated investment in the property is $20 million and is expected to start spring of 2023 and be completed in 12-15 months.
City Council held the first reading for the approval of the increase in the city’s water and sewer rates at the Dec. 5 meeting. A water rate study performed for 2021 and 2022 projected a 7.5% water rate increase.
Utility Financial Solutions, who is completing the study, projects that this increase will remain in effect for several years to cover projected operational expenses and future capital needs of the water systems.
Utility Financial Solutions also completed a sewer study and found that from the 2021 and 2022 a 14.9% increase was needed and then an additional 4.9% increase needed for the three years after.
Council will vote to adopt the two ordinances, increasing water and sewer rates for the City of Ludington and other locations where water from the city is purchased.
The meeting marks the last time council will meet in 2022 and the last meeting run by mayor Steve Miller. Mark Barnett was elected to serve as Ludington’s new mayor and will be sworn in at Monday’s meeting. Council will vote to adopt a resolution recognizing the outgoing mayor.
City manager Mitch Foster will present the fourth reading of the 2023-2025 operating and capital budget through public hearing. Foster stated in his presentation printed in the council’s meeting packet that, “we are being safe with knowing forces outside of our control may dictate drastic changes in the economy.”
Other Business
City Council will vote on approving the 2023 funding contract with the Ludington Senior Center.
Council received proposals for the Stearns Park beach concession stands. Two businesses presented their proposals and council will vote on the parks and recreation committee’s suggestion to approve Lara Webster to run and maintain the concession stands for a five-year period. Webster currently runs the Brunch Babes food truck at the 10 Spot and will run the concessions as an additional business.
Council will also vote to approve the fireworks for the 2022 New Year’s Eve celebration and vote to approve the 2023 council meeting schedule.