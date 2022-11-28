Marijuana businesses won’t be coming to Ludington any time soon after four hours of public comment, votes on ordinance amendments and debate before an overflow crowd of the Ludington City Council regular meeting Monday night at city hall.
Voting on two ordinances at the same time, councilors Les Johnson, Kathy Winczewski, Cheri Stibitz and Ted May against the proposed ordinances to allow for marijuana establishments to come to the city. Dissenting were John Terzano, Wally Cain and Jack Bulger.
Councilors — before taking a vote — each indicated the way they were voting.
Stibitz mentioned the feedback she received mostly against it. May was blunt in his assessment.
“We’re getting a $100,000 at the most to sell the soul of the town… I don’t want to be Scottville, I don’t want to be Coldwater,” May said. “We don’t need that stuff here. It’s a dirty business, and we don’t need that stuff here.”
Cain, though, cited the votes in 2018 in the state and within the city on the issue. He also spoke about survey questions sent by Mayor Steve Miller to six cities from across the state from Manistee to Coldwater to Vassar. He said there was no outrage over alcohol and the festivities surrounding alcohol, but believed there was hypocrisy when the views changed to marijuana. Bulger concurred.
Before calling the matter to a vote, Miller was adamant that he was not for or against marijuana, but declared it takes leadership to bring difficult issues to a vote.
“We have done properly the work that needs to be done to get to this point. I’m proud of the fact that 80 people filled this room regardless of what their position is,” he said.
For nearly two hours nearly 50 people stood and spoke during the public comment period with roughly a 3-to-1 margin of those who spoke in opposition to the passing of the ordinances regarding the establishment of marijuana facilities in the city.
Those who spoke ranged from other local officials, residents, people who own second homes or rentals in the city and others. Most of the residents were of the Fourth Ward.
“We continue to see students bring THC vapes,” said Ludington Superintendent Kyle Corlett. “A neighboring school that has marijuana dispensary was dealing with a student who was taking orders for (marijuana-infused food).”
Like Cain, one public comment centered on the differences between alcohol and marijuana.
“I kind of liken it to a brewery or a distillery. The jobs those create are important to Ludington. To allow one and not the other… If we allow a brewery in town (what is the difference?),” said Ed Santarelli.
Jeff Beilfuss said he supported the amendments to the proposed ordinances, but he also said the council needs to listen to the residents.
“The majority of the residents want Ludington to remain opted out.”
He questioned the line of thinking where councilors are being asked to consider the ordinance so the city sets the rules instead of a marijuana lobby “bullying” its way to getting an ordinance passed via a referendum.
Jason Adam compared legal and “non-legal” dispensaries. And he said marijuana is not the gateway drug as it is made out to be.
“It isn’t pot that’s the gateway drug. It’s the non-legal dispensaries that’s the gateway drug to (harder drugs such as heroin, cocaine, etc.),” he said.
For another two hours, the council spent discussing and voting on amendments to a pair of proposed ordinances — one that dealt with the police power to enforce the allowing of marijuana and the second that established the zoning to permit. Most of the amendments offered were passed, but the ordinances as a whole were voted down in the single 4-3 vote.
SHOP WITH A COP
Prior to the public comment period, Miller asked Ludington Police Officer Austin Morris to come forward before the large gathering to talk about the Shop With a Cop/Shop With a Hero program.
“It’s been a roaring success,” Miller said.
Morris said the pie auction ahead of Thanksgiving was successful. He appreciated the help of the staff and his predecessors as the school resource officer at Ludington Area Schools, Chad Skiba and Tony Kuster. Ninety pies were donated and more than $16,000 was raised for the program.
“We’re suiting up for the shopping part of it,” he said.
2023-25 BUDGET
The City Council set Dec. 19 as a public hearing for the 2023-25 budget.
Initially, the budget was set to be heard as a public hearing on the Dec. 5 agenda. Terzano suggested to City Manager Mitch Foster see if the proposed budget could include amendments that could allow for non-union employees educational opportunities that was negotiated for union employees. The other change would be allow for a retention bonus for non-union employees that was approved for union employees.