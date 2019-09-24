Three local property rehabilitation projects were approved during the Ludington City Council meeting Monday to receive tax abatements for periods of 12 and seven years, respectively.
Following public hearings in which no members of the public chose to speak, the city council approved the property owners’ requests for tax abatements through Michigan’s Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act (OPRA).
The rehabbed properties include 801 N. Rowe St., the former Wolverine building, which is the site of the planned Lofts on Rowe, 65-apartment complex; 925 S. Washington Ave., which is where Love Wines plans to relocate its business; and 115 S. James St., which formerly held Grateful Heart & Home.
