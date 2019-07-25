The Ludington City Council on Monday voted to formally enter into its meeting record a verbal reprimand against Fifth Ward Councilor Angela Serna for an alleged violation of the council’s code of conduct.
The reprimand is the first brought against any councilor under the city’s new policy, which was enacted by the council on May 20 and is to be monitored and enforced by the council itself. The policy is designed to regulate the conduct of the council and all of the city’s boards, committees and commissions to “ensure the public confidence in the integrity” of the Ludington government, it states.
“Recent posts on social media prompt me to make this statement,” said Ludington Mayor Steve Miller, who brought up the resolution to reprimand during the council meeting.
