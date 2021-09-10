With no action items and a nearly blank agenda, the Ludington City Council seems set for a light evening when it convenes for its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
“It’s a pretty quiet one,” said City Manager Mitch Foster. “It should be pretty easy.”
The big news is that the city is beginning to work on next year’s budget, which will include projections through 2024. City departments on Wednesday were asked to prepare proposed budgets and capital projects.
Departments’ requests will be reviewed in the beginning of November. A proposed 2022 budget will be presented to the city council on Nov. 22. A public hearing and a vote will be held on Dec. 6.
The city has also arranged for the installation of three new traffic signs on Lakeshore Drive. A trail crossing sign and a sign warning of bicyclists and pedestrians will be added on the street’s northbound and southbound sides near Cartier Park Campground.
Pedestrian traffic signs will be added at Lakeshore Drive’s intersections with Fitch and Haight streets.
The signs will be paid for and installed by the Michigan Department of Transportation, Foster said. He said there was no anticipated schedule for their installation.
The signs were suggested by residents, Foster said.