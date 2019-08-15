The Ludington City Council on Monday scheduled a committee of the whole meeting in order for the councilors to hear public comments regarding whether or not adult-use, recreational marijuana establishments should be permitted within the city limits.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16, at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Members of the public will also be expected to be able to comment about a report that isdue to be submitted to the city council in the coming weeks. The city’s ad hoc Recreational Marijuana Committee was formed for the sole purpose of researching and writing an “unbiased” report on the potential positive and negative impacts of allowing marijuana businesses in the city, according to Ludington Mayor Steve Miller.
Miller, who chairs the ad hoc committee, said the committee members are expected to complete their final edits of the report during their meeting at 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19, at city hall. Afterward, the report will be sent to city council for its consideration.
The ad hoc committee will make no recommendations regarding what the council should decide, Miller said. Once the report is submitted, the committee will dissolve, he said.
During its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 14, the council is expected to revisit whether to keep its current ordinance that bans recreational marijuana establishments. Ludington’s ban is temporary, since it includes a clause that the council must vote again on whether or not to allow marijuana establishments within 60 days of the State of Michigan finalizing its licensing regulations.
