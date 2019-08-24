The Ludington City Council on Monday will consider approving a change order totaling more than $1.04 million for the city’s ongoing wastewater treatment plant upgrade project.
The total change order amount is $1,044,797.79, according to the order document.
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster explained in a memorandum to the city council that much of the costs relate to the expense of removing solid waste from the decommissioned sludge pond as required by the state. Foster said the solid waste had to be excavated from the pond and transferred to an acceptable landfill or spread on agricultural fields, which is a cheaper option the city has chosen.
