The Ludington City Council on Monday is expected to vote on whether or not to approve a resolution to impose a 1-percent tax administration fee on all summer and winter property tax bills.
The fee is already listed on the 2019 summer tax bills mailed to residents, but the city needs to pass a resolution to have the fee comply with state law.
The council has until the summer property tax bills are due on Oct. 9 to pass the resolution, according to City Manager Mitch Foster.
The tax administration fee is intended to offset the city’s expenses in collecting taxes. Michigan created the law for the administration fee in 1982. During the decades since, the City of Ludington has not enacted the fee, but all of the other municipalities in Mason County do already charge the fee.
