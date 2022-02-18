A new online orientation experience could give West Shore Community College students a better sense of available resources if a $40,000 contract for its production is approved by the Board of Trustees on Monday.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. in the John M. Eaton Board Room in the administrative and conference building.
Incoming students learn about the college’s services — like free Dial-A-Ride bus rides; writing, testing and tutoring centers; and career services — during its 100% online orientation program. But it is “not an engaging experience,” President Scott Ward wrote in a memo to the board.
To bridge the communication gap, a new online orientation consisting of an “informative and engaging” video series was recommended by a state agency, Mi-BEST.
After putting out a request for proposal, the team recommended accepting a bid from LakeFX Media of Ludington to produce 10 videos for $40,000.
Trustees recently allocated money for this project from the college’s pandemic stimulus funds.
After approving several other projects in January, about $390,906 of the stimulus remained to be spent.
In other business, the board will also recognize the hiring of three new employees.
Heather Luyk and Megan Sponhauer have been hired as associate professors of nursing.
Noah Dodson has been hired as recreation center assistant manager.