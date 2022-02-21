VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College is getting a new online orientation experience, which officials hope will give incoming students a better idea of the college’s support services.
LakeFX Media, a Ludington company, will produce 10 orientation videos for $40,000 under the terms of a contract approved by the college’s Board of Trustees at its regular meeting Monday. Trustees recently allocated money for this project from the college’s pandemic stimulus funds.
A team at the college recommended developing an improved orientation alongside the college’s ongoing rebranding efforts, according to President Scott Ward.
The college’s orientation program has been completely online for some years, but it is “not an engaging experience,” Ward wrote in a memo to the board.
The orientation consists of a series of “screenshot how-to videos” that tell students about the college’s online learning portals and support services, said Annie Jacobson, director of enrollment and engagement. The videos also help navigate financial aid and define basic terms like “college credit.”
The new orientation is hoped to drive usage of the college’s support services, like free Dial-A-Ride bus rides; writing, testing and tutoring centers; and career services. Despite evident need, those services have gone underutilized, according to Ward.
To boost service usage, WSCC also created an online resource page and plans to conduct “a student focus group on communication this semester,” Ward wrote.
Videos in the new orientation program will be made so they can be “easily adjusted” as information changes over the years, Ward said.
While the orientation is all-online right now, Annie Jacobson, director of enrollment and student engagement, said she “would love” to expand the in-person offerings.
The college is looking at offering face-to-face orientation sessions this summer, Jacobson said, adding that it offered in-person sessions last summer to Mason County Promise students.
“We’re just taking … small steps to see what level of interest our students have,” Jacobson said. “Bringing students together to start building community … is great.”
After allocating pandemic stimulus funds to the new orientation and several other projects in January, about $390,906 of the stimulus remained to be spent.
LakeFX Media has worked with WSCC on several projects before, Ward said. The company has produced promotional videos for Snyder’s Shoes as well as the Legends Ranch hunting preserve near Bitely.
A $43,000 bid for the orientation overhaul from Pivto Digital Learning, of St. Louis, Missouri, was rejected.
The board also recognized the hiring of three new employees. Heather Luyk and Megan Sponhauer were hired as associate professors of nursing. Noah Dodson has been hired as recreation center assistant manager.