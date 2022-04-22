Ludington City Council will consider a resolution to create a city brownfield authority after holding a public hearing on the matter when it meets for its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
Brownfield authorities can grant developers tax incentives to clean up and redevelop environmentally contaminated or otherwise blighted land. The county has a brownfield authority, but city officials want one for Ludington that circumvents a number of the county’s regulations that go beyond those required by the state.
In particular, an apartment development at 106 Laura Street has been stalled by a county rule against providing funds for infrastructure that would also be required on never-before-developed land.
The council adopted a resolution announcing its intent to form a separate authority at its previous meeting. The resolution to be considered Monday would establish the Ludington Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, with members to be appointed by the mayor.
A memo included in the agenda packet states that the city and county “have come to a crossroads on this issue where the priorities of the two organizations … are different.” It says that is “not uncommon” and is true in Ottawa County, where some cities and villages have separate authorities.
The council will also hold the first presentation of an ordinance creating a seven-member ad-hoc committee to discuss local regulations allowing for marijuana dispensaries in the city limits.
Councilors will also consider granting an easement to the state to place a groundwater treatment shed near the Municipal Marina. The shed would treat water from near the demolished Star Watch Case Co. building, which is currently treated at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
In other business, the council will also:
- Consider setting a public hearing on the establishment of an East Ludington Avenue Historic District for the next meeting on May 9;
- Consider a contract renewal with City Assessor Dan Kirwin that would pay him about $71,608.50 annually, fluctuating based on the number of properties to be assessed;
- Consider a $16,971 change order for work on the Ludington Municipal Marina’s C Dock;
- Consider issuing an outdoor social district permit for Ludington Pub;
- Consider allowing sign outside Ludington Bay Brewing company for a car charging station;
- Consider selling a 20-foot wide parcel north of Whitehall Industries for $3,000 to a resident seeking a full-sized 60-foot lot; and
- Consider accepting a $63,000 bid from Spicer Group for management of the Cartier Park bathroom replacement project.