The Ludington City Council approved three separate proposals in relation to the social district set up for portions of the downtown area Monday during its regular meeting, hosted via Zoom.
Three respective business owners voiced their support of passing the various social district proposals before the council — Jordan Mumford of Blu Moon Bistro, Marsha Papadakos of Old Hamlin Restaurant and Dave Diephous of the Q Smokehouse. Mumford and Papdakos each had requests before the council for permits to be a part of the social district.
The city council approved the creation of a social district last month that allows for patrons to purchase alcoholic beverages in specially marked cups from businesses that have permits. Those permits need to be approved by both the city and the state. The cost of the permit itself is $250, and then bars or restaurants must purchase specially marked cups or stickers from the city.
Much of the discussion Monday night surrounded the proposed expansion of the social district to include portions of Ludington Avenue to stretch along the 100 block of the street from the east and west of James Street as well as Rath Avenue from Ludington Avenue to the alley behind the businesses. The alley along Ludington Avenue from Rath Avenue to the back entrance to Old Hamlin Restaurant was also a part of the amended district proposal.
The amended map was approved on a 5-2 vote with councilors Les Johnson and Kathy Winczewski dissenting.
Councilor Dave Bourgette, during the discussion before the vote, said the city shouldn’t pick and choose areas while wondering if there would be additional amendments in the future should other restaurants, bars or establishments wish to join in the social district.
Ludington Community Development Director Heather Tykoski said more businesses will be before the city council with their requests for permits.
“I think that would be totally unfair and to limit it to James Street and not Ludington Avenue,” said Councilor Ted May prior to the vote. “(It) has been shown to be wonderful in many, many little towns. It doesn’t really matter where it’s at to me.”
Winczewski’s concern was that she was hoping that the smaller area would be used as a test before expanding the social district. Johnson said he didn’t see the benefit to the restaurants and bars overall.
“Why (doesn’t the state) charge them a permit fee and let people stand outside their door drinking a drink while they’re waiting for a table?” he said. “I don’t see how this is going to help our businesses.”
The council approved the measures for Blu Moon Bistro, Old Hamlin Restaurant, Jamesport Brewing, Sand Bar, Luciano’s Ristorante, Ludington Bay Brewing and Sportsman’s Restaurant and Bar in a 6-1 vote with Johnson dissenting.
Tykoski told the council that those restaurants might not be able to serve within the social district right away as the permits also need to be approved by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
To help to bring awareness to the newly instituted social district, the city allowed for some alleys and streets to be closed on Saturday as a part of a kick-off event. The closure is in conjunction with various celebrations to mark St. Patrick’s Day. The events surrounding St. Patrick’s Day were passed unanimously.
The St. Patrick’s Day events — which were canceled last year due to COVID-19 — will take place on Saturday, and will include the Irish Jog 5K and 10k races, the Follow the Rainbow Scavenger Hunt and a take-out pub crawl.
As a part of the street closures, though, a question arose about how people would be allowed to have pop-up tents, canopies or shanties along with the potential for heaters.
“The idea would be that we would mark Xs or spaces. Within those are the closures where we would allow one setup of a tent or a shanty… The Xs would control how many units we would be able to have down there and keep everybody spaced appropriately,” said Jen Tooman, Downtown Ludington marketing director. “If somebody wanted a small buddy heater to put in their shanties or tents to stay warm, that would be acceptable.”
Tooman said she was working with Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal on rules for the road closures. Tooman also said the city anticipates people setting up their portable tents and then taking them down later.
The closure will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at:
• The alley between James Street and Rath Avenue on the south side of Ludington Avenue;
• Loomis Street from James Street to the mid-block alley to the east;
• Filer Street from James Street to mid-block alley to the east;
• Foster Street from James to mid-block alley to the west;
• Melendy Street from James Street to the Ludington Bay Brewing Co. parking lot entrance.