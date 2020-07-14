The Ludington City Council approved a short-term rental ordinance Monday night as a part of its regular meeting hosted via the Zoom video-conference application.
The creation, debate and finally approval of a short-term rental ordinance was a long time in the making.
Applications will start to be accepted in October with the license expected to begin in January for a three-year term.
“This is so many years in the making, and we’re finally… seeing some sort of a resolution to this need that we have in our community,” said Councilor Cheri Rozell before the ordinance passed unanimously.
Short-term rentals will be limited to 30 for the city, and only two will be allowed per city block.
“We didn’t want a whole section of a city block being short-term rentals,” Councilor Kathy Winczewski said. “So we wanted to limit that to two per block.”
The ordinance also calls for short-term rentals applying for properties that have two or fewer separate living spaces. In this scenario, duplexes could be for short-term rentals, but apartments with three or more separate living spaces would not apply. Winczewski explained the license would cover both living spaces, but there would be two inspection fees associated with the duplex if both units were to be rented out.
“If I own a duplex, I can go into the lottery system and I can pull out an application for $500,” she said. “I could rent out two… and if my name is drawn out, then I can short-term rent both of my duplex sections. Or I could short-term (rent) one and long-term (rent) the other. But it’s one application.”
The application fee for a short-term rental is $500, and the license itself will be $1,500 and it would last three years.
Winczewski said should there be more than 30 applicants, there will be a lottery with the remainder on a waiting list. Should one of the original 30 licensees die or transfer the property, the license reverts back to the city, and the applicant at the top of the waiting list would have an opportunity to purchase the license for the remainder of the three-year term. The remainder will not be prorated, making the cost $1,500.
“It took a long time to get to this together, and I believe it was time well spent,” Mayor Steve Miller said before the ordinance passed. “So thank you again for your diligence. It was a frustrating time, but you saw your way through it.”
Support of mask wearing resolution
Councilor Angela Serna proposed creating a resolution similar to one the Village of Elk Rapids recently passed in support of the requirement of masks being worn in enclosed public spaces.
“We’re in a challenging time, and we need to pull together and support each other,” she said. “We have to remember that small businesses are doing all they can to keep consumers safe while getting us what we need or want.
“There’s no reason for grown adults to belittle business owners or employees or be disrespectful. They’re just doing their job.”
Serna was thanked by her fellow councilors for raising the subject. It was suggested that a resolution be drafted in committee and be brought back before city council for its late July meeting.
No action on events
The council took no action on three events that had requests. One was Worship in the Park scheduled for Sept. 6. The item was tabled until later in the summer in case the restrictions for gatherings change.
The council did not take up action on the Three Disciplines Triathlon that sought to have its event on Aug. 7-9 with 250 people per wave. However, Mason County still is under a limitation of 100 people per event, and the interpretation is 100 people for an entire event, not for an umbrella event over smaller events that get the number to within the guidelines.
The Run the Beach 5K from the Downtown Ludington Board was considered, but it, too, was not acted upon.