The Ludington City Council approved an increase of the water rates at 7.5 percent for 2021 and for 2022 as a part of its regular meeting Monday night hosted via the video-conferencing application Zoom.
The water rates were something that was hard for many councilors to pass, and there was some discussion prompted by Councilor Angela Serna as to only increasing the rates by the rate of inflation for about 1 to 2 percent.
After figuring out the difference in rates, Ludington Clerk Deb Luskin said if the council passed a smaller percentage, instead of building into its fund balance to pay for current and future projects, it would wind up using $13,000 of its fund balance rather than adding $164,000 to its fund balance.
Councilors and staff, though, outlined some of the issues before the city. Those issues included paying for the upgrades to both the water treatment plant and the sewage treatment plant and the replacement of the lead gooseneck pipes. The plants both have outstanding loans, while Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster said the city will be spending $500,000 each year potentially for 20 years on the lead gooseneck pipes alone.
“(Dawn Lund of Utility Financial Solutions), she was really pushing for to get us to accept that 14 percent increase, and we just felt that would have been too much, so we did settle on the 7 percent,” said Councilor Les Johnson. “I know it’s going to be tough for a lot of people. It was something that we really had to do.”
Councilor Dave Bourgette said that if the council did adopt a rate increase of 1 to 2 percent to alleviate the pain on those who pay the water rates, he thought higher increases could combine the future.
“If we did lower it down to the 1 or 2 percent for the cost of inflation, I think what you will end up seeing is you will end up having to raise up the rates up to 14 to 20 percent just to catch up with where we’re at right now,” he said. “I don’t think we can afford to feel good now to hand this over to the next council. I feel like that’s what we would be doing, just like it was handed to us.”
Foster noted that the intention was to have a staggered increase of rates over a handful of years for the water rates, similar to what the sewer rates were increased previously. However, the first year of the rate increase was approved but not subsequent years.
“The main issue here was it wasn’t approved as a three-year adjustment period,” Foster said. “It was approved as a one-off last year.”
MOBILE FOOD VENDORS
The council approved a change to the zoning ordinance to allow for mobile food vendors on private property in the downtown area and within the motel-resort zoning district.
One concern that was raised, and the ordinance was amended to allow for the mobile food vendors to operate at any hour they choose rather than between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
“My personal opinion, that feels a bit like an encroachment. We don’t dictate the hours of really any businesses in our downtown,” said Councilor Brandy Miller To dictate how these would on private party would be allowable feels like an over-reach, I would say.”
The ordinance change was passed on a 6-1 vote with Serna dissenting.
GRANT ADMINISTRATOR
The council unanimously approved an agreement with Emily Pantere to be the city’s certified grant administrator for the project at 801 N. Rowe St., commonly known as the Lofts on Rowe. The funds are being paid by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
The total cost for Pantere was $28,900, higher than the other two bidders for the service. City Manager Mitch Foster said the contract was done with consultation with MEDC and its recommendation.
“The reason she was recommended, and this was in concurrence with the MEDC, is there were a number of concerns with the other two bidders in this process through those conversations with MEDC with regards to past projects that they have worked on,” Foster said. “The identified time and hours dedicated as you’re shown in the bid (specifications), that was a red flag for MEDC as well as our staff. If you’re going to low-bid a project that is at $12 million or more, we could run into more issues and then have change orders in that contract later down the road.”
Foster said the MEDC increased the budget for the grant administrator to up to $30,000, making the bid below the budgeted amount.
“They felt much more comfortable with her as the CGA than with the other two firms that were represented,” he said.
SALARIES OF ELECTED OFFICIALS
The council approved a pair of ordinances adjusting the pay of both the treasurer and clerk. The treasurer’s salary was reduced to $52,000 per year while the clerk’s salary was increased to $62,115 per year. The treasurer’s salary was approved unanimously while the clerks’ salary was approved 6-1 with Serna dissenting.
FIRE CHIEF APPOINTED
The council appointed John Henderson to be the next Ludington fire chief. He will take over the position from Jerry Funk on Jan. 6, 2021. Funk served in the role for 26 years and he was on the fire department for 50 years. A resolution in appreciation of Funk was approved at the meeting, and Mayor Steve Miller said a key to the city will also be presented to Funk.
LUMINARIES
Serna and Miller shared their appreciation of how quickly the idea of bringing back the luminaries took flight. Serna said the Facebook group Ludington Luminaria has generated a lot of attention. The group was started and opened up by Barbara Cooley, a resident on Gaylord Avenue.
Miller said that although the Business Professionals of America chapters at Ludington Area Schools sold out of their packages, she encouraged residents to continue with working on getting their luminaries together to be placed on Christmas Eve from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
“Just wanted to make sure everyone is encouraged to participate,” she said.