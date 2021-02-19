The creation of a social district within the downtown area will be considered during Monday’s regular meeting of the Ludington City Council scheduled for 6:30 p.m. via the video-conferencing application Zoom.
To participate in the meeting via Zoom, use the meeting ID No. 884 8309 9599. To participate via telephone, call 312-626-6799, and use the same meeting ID number for Zoom participants.
An item to create the social district was on the agenda for the last meeting two weeks ago, but it was withdrawn after City Manager Mitch Foster said some items needed to be addressed before the council considered it.
The social district would be primarily along James Street south of Ludington Avenue to Melendy Street, and it would branch off from James Street for various streets and alleys from there.
Patrons who buy alcohol can go anywhere outdoors within the district but, they would not be permitted to enter other businesses or establishments with their beverages.
Twelve different bars and restaurants would be eligible as potential license holders, but it would cost $250 for a new permit through the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the council would also need to approve.
Once with a license, those bars or restaurants would have to sell beverages in “special district cups” to be taken in the common areas for consumption. Those cups and stickers would be sold through the city’s Downtown Development Authority from 50 cents to $1 per cup and stickers would be $1 each.
Money raised by the program would be put toward more cups, security and enforcement, sanitation, signage, marketing and entertainment.
engineering agreement for South Washington Avenue and Water Street road project
Banners on the Boulevard
The council will consider an event application from the Optimist Club of Ludington to host the Banners on the Boulevard Lemonade Stand for Childhood Cancer. The event is planned for Saturday, June 5, between noon and 6 p.m.
Dr. Tim Murphy, in a memo to the council, stated the club would like to string yard flags along the grass islands of Gaylord Avenue.
The club plans to have the banners decorated by the donors in honor of the loved ones with cancer. The plan is also to have a lemonade stand in the parking lot of Lakeview Elementary School.
“The banners/flags are an ideal way to carry on our local tradition of honoring cancer victims in our area, and all of the proceeds will go to the Optimist Childhood Cancer Fund which is used to directly support the needs of local families who are in the midst of the crisis of dealing with a child with cancer,” Murphy wrote to the city.
Fish cleaning station
The council will consider approving a bid for the reconstruction of the restrooms and fish cleaning station at the Loomis Street Boat Launch.
The city is being recommended to accept a bid from Robert T. Cole Inc. of Cadillac to make the improvements by Fleis & Vandenbrink, the project manager for the city. The bid was the lowest in the amount of $378,989. The other bids were from Griffith Builders ($395,350), Gerber Construction Company ($460,000) and Green Tech Systems ($463,301.01).
Other business
The council will also consider or discuss:
• The council will consider a resolution to allow local residents to protest findings of their property tax assessments in writing to the Board of Review a letter rather than filing a protest in person. The city already allows nonresident taxpayers to file a protest and papers in support of the protest by letter.
• The council will consider revoking an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act (OPRA) project from 327 S. James St., owned by R Ship LLC. The OPRA agreement was approved in October 2016, and according to City Assessor Jared Litwiler as cited by Foster in a memo to the council, the rehabilitation has not been completed in the allotted time.
• Republic Services, in a memo to the city discussing rises in recycling prices, is proposing the city allow for a an increase in rates to $15.65 from $12.76 per month, but allow for recycling to be picked up every other week instead of once per month. The proposed increased is part of a report from the Public Safety/Public Utilities Committee and not an action item.
• There is a public hearing scheduled for first part of the meeting for the city to vacate the alley on property being acquired by Michigan Community Capital for the Lofts on Rowe project.
• The Cemetery, Parks, Recreation/Waterfront Committee will have two reports, one on the Princess of Ludington docking along the wall Waterfront Park on Pere Marquette Lake and the other on the relocation of the fire siren. In email sent to the city on Wednesday and included in the packet, Princess of Ludington owner Al Laaksonen stated that he felt the pleasure ship could be docked on the inside of Harbor View Marina along the wall where Waterfront Park is a peninsula between the marina and Pere Marquette Lake. City Attorney Ross Hammersley stated that the city code does not allow for the ship to be docked outside the harbor as it might be considered to be in the channel. Thirteen locations were discussed for the potential location of the siren, with two — according to preliminary meeting minutes of the committee — focused on Copeyon Park or the Loomis Street restrooms and fish cleaning station.