The Ludington City Council will consider an agreement with a firm to manage the city’s composting facility while also hear the first readings on three ordinance amendments as a part of its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, at the city’s municipal building.
The council will consider a 5-year agreement with Morgan’s Composting of Sears where the firm will manage the city’s composting facility.
In a memo to the council on Feb. 24, Public Works Superintendent Joe Stickney wrote that the city’s compost facility was near capacity, and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy suggested to representatives of Morgan’s to contact the city about composting.
“During the latest site visit from EGLE representatives, it was noted that managing storm water runoff that was collecting around the compost piles was likely to become mandated in the near future,” Stickney wrote. “This management would include collecting and treating the runoff. At present time, we have no infrastructure to collect or transport this runoff.”
Without an agreement, the city would need to install a retention area and either transport or pump the runoff to the wastewater treatment plant, Stickney said.
The cost for Morgan’s to clean out the composting area is $7.50 per cubic yard, and there are estimates of between 5,000 and 7,500 cubic yards of material in various states of decomposition. The total costs of the initial cleanup ranges from $37,500 and $56,250.
After the initial cleanup, the annual cost for material removal is $3.50 per cubic yard, and Stickney said the new material to the yard is between 4,000 and 6,000 cubic yards ($14,000 to $21,000).
The council will hear the first reading on three items coming out of the planning commission.
One, changes to the zoning ordinance will be heard to change the definitions to allow for accessory commercial units and home occupations within the city. Another first reading is for the rezoning of property at 1228 S. Madison St. from residential to commercial. The third item is in regard to the maximum building height permitted in the city with the recommendation that “story height” be eliminated from the code.
The council will consider an agreement with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 517 where public works, water plan and wastewater plant employees would receive a wage increase of $1.25 per hour for the remainder of the year. The additional wages amounts to an additional $51,000 out of three funds for the year.
A proposal from the West Shore Educational Service District to place permanent stands along the Cartier Park Pathway. The district, twice in 2021, hosted reading walks on the pathway where pages of books were on stands for families to view. The Mason-Lake Conservation District also hosted walks with information.
“(The permanent stands) would make it easier for (WSESD) to host these events while also saving money in the long run,” wrote Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster to the council.