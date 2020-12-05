The Ludington City Council will consider increasing water rates by 7.5 percent for 2021 and 2022 at its regular meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday via the video-conferencing application Zoom.
The public can observe and participate in public comment either via Zoom or by phone. The code for Zoom is 881 2314 7981. To participate via phone, call (312) 626-6799, and use the code for video-conferencing.
The city hired a consultant, Utility Financial Solutions, to review its water rates, projected operational expenses and future capital needs, and it was determined to raise rates. The water rates were previously increased by 7.5 percent for 2020, according to a memo from City Manager Mitch Foster.
Foster stated that the average water user would see a $5.80 increase in their bill per quarter. If the rate increases are approved, he stated it will reduce the city’s need to use a fund balance and allow the city to make investments in its water infrastructure.
The proposed rate for 2021 would be $2.31 per 100 cubic feet of water used each quarter, and the proposed rate for 2022 would be $2.48 per 100 cubic feet of water used each quarter. The readiness-to-serve rate also would be increased 7.5 percent.
The ordinance indicates that water provided outside the city limits but in an intergovernmental agreement will go to $4.36 in 2021 and $4.69 in 2022 per 100 cubic feet used in each quarter. The rates for Pere Marquette Charter Township will follow the 2015 agreement while the rates for water furnished to Scottville through the agreement between the two cities will be $2.03 in 2021 and $2.18 in 2022 per 100 cubic feet used in each quarter.
Mobile food vendors
The city council will have a first reading for changes to the zoning ordinance that were recently recommended by the city’s planning commission. The biggest changes allow for mobile food vendors on private property downtown and in surrounding areas as well as in the Motel-Resort district.
Pere Marquette Lofts
The council will consider a proposal for a waterfront planned development along Laura Street dubbed the Pere Marquette Lofts.
MVAH Partners is proposing the construction of a development with 58 workforce housing units on the site between Carrom and the Ludington Boat Club. The request before the council is a preliminary sketch approval.
Lofts on Rowe
According to a memo from Foster to the council, appraisals of the property that housed the salt barn and warehouse — which are to be converted to parking lots for the Lofts on Rowe project — were around $220,000, but neither accounted for potential environmental contamination clean-up. Foster is recommending the city sell the property for $200,000 rather than for $1 with the city receiving a park from the developer with $200,000 in improvements.
The agenda also indicates consideration of approving a Brownfield Redevelopment and Reimbursement Agreement and approving a Community Development Block Grant Development Agreement for the Lofts on Rowe, also.
Treasurer, clerk salary
The council will consider an ordinance to establish the salaries for the city treasurer at $52,000 per year and for the city clerk at $68,115 per year.
Budget, capital improvement plan
The city will also be hosting a hearing for its 2021 budget and the three-year capital improvement plan. The budget and plan were initially shared with the council at a previous meeting.
The code for the Zoom meeting will also be to be used for the public hearing on the budget and capital improvement plan.