The Ludington City Council will consider approving an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Agreement (OPRA) for a property on South James Street as a part of its regular meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at the Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
Visscher Enterprise is seeking the OPRA assessment for the building at 215 S. James St. Owner Caleb Visscher, according to a memo in the board packet, received a $500,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation through its Community Revitalization Project, and the firm plans to invest the same amount.
The goal of the project is to maintain the office jobs in the building and create three housing units. If approved, the city would receive the same amount of property taxes it does now for the next 12 years, the term of the OPRA agreement.
The building was originally built in 1905 and was a long time location for Ludington Moose Lodge No. 637. The building was sold in 2013 and exchanged hands before Visscher bought it.
TV, internet for marina
Councilors will consider an agreement that calls for continuing the ability of Carr Communication to provide digital television and wireless internet via fiber optics to the patrons of the Ludington Municipal Marina. The cost is less than $100 per month in increased costs to the city. The total monthly bill excluding tax is $1,625.
Small cell wireless permit
Council will consider approving a permit to allow for Verizon Wireless to build three small cell wireless towers — one at 908 W. Ludington Ave., one at 417 S. Emily St., and the third at 155 S. Robert St.
Consumers Energy Standard Lighting Contract
The city was asked to remove several lights and poles near the Ludington Area Schools’ secondary school complex. The City Council will consider paying for their removal, but the memo on the measure in the Council’s packet states that the city expects to be reimbursed for paying for the removal by either the school district or the district’s contractor. The cost is $5,394.
Campground in city
The city will hear the first presentation on a zoning ordinance change that would allow for a campground in the waterfront district and bordered by East Dowland, South Washington, East Water and South Madison streets.