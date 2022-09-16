Ludington’s city council will consider appointing a new interim city treasurer and the first reading of an ordinance to for a multi-year consulting services proposal for the city charter revision during a special meeting Monday evening.
The meeting was called initially for the appointment of the interim treasurer, but it was amended Friday to include the ordinance reading. The special meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m., Monday, at the municipal building.
The proposed ordinance calls for entering into an agreement with Hafeli Staran & Christ for consulting services, according to what was included in the city council’s packet.
Citizens in the city approved a measure in May to have the city charter revised, and at that time, a charter revision commission was formed.
The city solicited proposals, and it received three responses, including from Hafeli Staran & Christ of Sylvan Lake. The other two responses were from Mika Myers of Grand Rapids and White Pine Solutions of Monroe.
Hafeli Staran & Christ’s proposal calls for a fee structure without a retainer, $175 per hour legal advice, assistants and support with lodging to be paid by the city and miscellaneous reimbursements to be repaid at cost.
Mika Myers’ proposal has a possible retainer with per hour fees being in a range. The range for legal advice and assistants was between $310 and $345 per hour with support at $150 to $210 per hour. Lodging may be necessary because some attorneys are in the Manistee office.
White Pine Solutions’ retainer was $400 per month with legal advice at $55 per hour, assistants at $45 per hour and $220 per hour for legal council. Lodging would be necessary, and miscellaneous reimbursements were to be done at cost.
The name of the potential interim city treasurer was not included with the packet for the special meeting.