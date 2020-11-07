The Ludington City Council will consider a preliminary sketch for a development on W. Danaher Street, hear an update on the recreation plan and move into closed session to discuss the city manager’s evaluation during its regular meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Monday, via the video-conference application Zoom.
The public may participate and view the meeting with the meeting ID No. 897 1128 4140. The public may also call 312-626-6799 and use the same code to listen to the meeting on the telephone.
The preliminary sketch had a public hearing during Wednesday’s meeting of the Planning Commission. Developers Julie and Todd Schrader are proposing to build three row homes/townhomes with each having a one-bedroom unit on the ground floor and a multi-bedroom unit above it. The homes will face Rath Avenue across form Harbor View Marina. The land is currently vacant. The council will have to determine if the alley that runs east and west between Rath Avenue and James Street will be abandoned.
The recreation plan is scheduled to be reviewed later this month with a potential approval of a five-year plan in January 2021.
Before entering a closed session for his evaluation, City Manager Mitch Foster will deliver his report including discussion of potential housing developments and working with the Ludington Senior Center.