From the word corona through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee is celebrating a quarter century of sending area spellers to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington.
In 1998, the Daily News became one of the more than 240 newspapers that sponsor local community spelling bees with the goal of sending spellers to the national bee.
During the first year, Katie Reed, then a Ludington eighth-grader, spelled corona to win the community bee and a paid trip for two to Washington.
The Daily News along with its Partners in Education program provided prizes for the top five contestants.To compete in the community spelling bee, students in fifth through eighth grades had to place high in their respective schools’ spelling bees throughout Mason, Oceana and Lake counties to be eligible.
In the 24 years of competition there were 17 different champions crowned, nine from Ludington Area Schools, nine from Mason County Central school, three from Hart Public Schools and three from Ludington Area Catholic. There have been six repeat winners and one three-time champion.
Winning words have ranged from V-a-c-u-o-u-s and E-n-g-r-a-i-l to C-o-l-l-y-w-o-b-b-l-e-s and E-x-c-e-l-s-i-o-r.
In 2003, the community spelling bee had its first two-time winner in Hart’s eighth grader Gerrit Herrygers. Herrygers earned his first trip to Washington in 2002 by spelling “inundation.”He was impressed by the trip to the national spelling bee, telling the Daily News he was enjoying all of the sites.
“It’s awesome,” Herrygers said about his impression of Washington in 2002.Herrygers came back in 2003 as an eighth grader and became the first repeat champion in the Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee.
He said from a public speaking standpoint, the spelling bee helped to push him and opened him up to be more involved. The trips to Washington helped to open him up to being more involved with different organizations politically.
Herrygers now works in the agricultural industry and has since been to Washington to promote agriculture.
“The bee helped me from that standpoint of getting more confidence and feeling more comfortable,” he said.He enjoyed the trip at the time, he was interested in American History and that peaked his interest at the time.
Herrygers said jokingly that from the spelling standpoint, it probably has gotten less as the technology has gotten better and spoiled the general public with not having to be perfect on our spelling.
“I feel like I was a much better speller in about ‘02 and ‘03 than I am now,” he said.
He is currently working at Wilbur-Ellis Agribusiness in Hart and farming at home.
From Herrygers, the spelling bee had three years where a champion was crowned from three different school districts. In 2004, Bethany Wyman, then a Mason County Central eighth grader, won the bee. She was followed by then sixth grader Alex Renny from Ludington’s Foster Elementary School.
Alayna Reum, then a fifth grader from South Hamlin Elementary School, took the crown in 2006 by spelling the word “collywobbles.” The Merriam-Webster definition of the word is pain in the abdomen and especially in the stomach.
The next two years the crown belonged to Brianna Wise, then a Mason County Central Middle School student. Wise won as a seventh grader and came beck to defend her title in 2008.
Wise is currently teaching at Mason County Central school district.In 2009, Hart seventh grader, Breanna Escamilla was crowned community spelling bee champion by spelling the word “prerogative.” In 2009, there were 60 local spellers competing for the trip to the national spelling bee.
Mitchell Lange began his run as the community champion in 2010, Lange, then a sixth grader at MCC Middle School, came back and defended his title in 2011 as a seventh grader, but also won the bee as an eighth grader. After his win in 2012, he became and to this date is still the only three-peat champion of the community spelling bee.
Lange, who is currently a credit analyst at West Shore Bank in Ludington, said the first year at the national spelling bee really opened his eyes to the amount of effort and time that you had to put into it.
“The competition was fun. It was difficult. It was (very) nerve racking, but in the end, people that you met were from many different backgrounds (and that) put everything into perspective,” he said. “I do think the experience helped to build self confidence as a kid. I was pretty shy. When you are put into that moment you learn to deal with pressure and it helped me through high school and college and now it is helping me in my first job.”
Lange said he still thinks about that time in his life every once in a while.Following Lange’s three-peat the Daily News Community Bee had two back-to-back winners for the next four years including when then O.J. DeJonge Middle School student Marguerite Arbogast won in 2013 and 2014 and then MCC Middle School student Haley Hogenson won in 2015 and 2016 Haley Hogenson.
Hogenson admitted her motivation at the first spelling bee was getting a puppy, but she did study hard and won the community spelling bee.She said after the experience of going to Washington and seeing everything the national bee and the city had to offer, it was then she knew she really wanted a second trip.
“I studied hard again that second year,” she said. “It was just a fun experience. Not only were you there for the competition, but there was so much to do in Washington. It was nice to experience something outside of Ludington at the time.”
Hogenson said the competition taught her about perseverance, and once she has her eyes on a prize, she works toward achieving it. She used the example that she really wanted to attend Michigan State University for college, which is where she is at now, she set a goal to continue working hard in high school.
Hogenson is an honor student at MSU, and she said it is that perseverance she learned during her time competing in the community and national bees that helped her to achieve her goals.Hogenson said her advice to this year’s competitors would be to enjoy the ride, don’t make it all about the competition, give yourself some time to enjoy what you see and enjoy the experience.
“I saw so many kids while I was in Washington that all they were there for was the competition,” she said. “I think that is great, but you should also take time to enjoy the experience and everything around you.”
In 2017, the champion was Ludington Area Catholic eighth grader Lindy Murphy. Murphy spelled the word “filibuster” in the 13th round to win the 20th annual Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee.
Following right behind Murphy was another Ludington Area Catholic speller, Sophia Grierson, who won both the 2018 and 2019 community spelling bees.
“The bee was one a one of a kind experience, one that I will never forget,” Grierson said. “My family and I were able to visit Washington not only for the spelling bee, but used this trip as a chance to see some national monuments and museums. I still wear my spelling bee shirt every now and then.”
Grierson said the bee prepared her for her work at Ludington High School by teaching her the importance of hard work and resilience.
“The hard work I put into studying spelling words is now projected onto my high school classes, in which I like to challenge myself,” she said.
The 2020 winner was Jack Jubar, an eighth-grader at O.J. DeJonge Middle School. Jubar finally broke through to win the community spelling bee after finishing in third place in 2018 and second place in 2019. Jubar was the only Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee winner that was unable to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee because of the pandemic. Scripps canceled the spelling bee in 2019 because of COVID-19.
Last year, Nadia Grierson was crowned the champion at the community spelling bee. Grierson, an eighth grader at the time, did compete in the national spellng bee. However, it was virtual and not in Washington. She competed online where she was monitored by a member of the Ludington Daily News at the newspaper’s office.
The top five places in this year’s Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee will receive:
Champion: expense paid trip to Washington for the national finals, Merriam-Webster unabridged online certificate (1 year), Encyclopedia Britannica online access (1 year), $100 series EE U.S. savings bond, Sugarcane Award, book donated by Book Mark & Nautical Yarn, gold medal.
Second place: Merriam-Webster’s collegiate dictionary 11th Edition, book donated by Book Mark & Nautical Yarn and a silver medal.
Third place: Book donated by Book Mark & Nautical Yarn and a bronze medal.
Fourth place: Book donated by Book Mark & Nautical Yarn and a bronze medal.
Fifth place: Book donated by Book Mark & Nautical Yarn and a bronze medal.
