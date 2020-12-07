The cars began to line up at 10 a.m. outside the Ludington Department of Public Works building on First Street Sunday morning, awaiting for one of two things or perhaps both — a flu shot and a COVID-19 test.
The vehicles’ line began to the east of the building and looped in behind the large DPW barn. Some could divert off to a trailer provided by the Hamlin Township Fire Department to assist in delivering flu shots. The line then proceeded into the barn where workers from Honu Management Group gathered specimens from COVID-19 tests.
Faith Simms, a nurse manager who was overseeing the testing inside the DPW barn for Honu, said that although there was pre-registration that could be done before Sunday’s COVID-19 testing, none were received. Even so, a QR code was used for those who had smartphones and could register while waiting in line.
Simms said the registration included a person’s full name, contact information and the standard questions required by the state for testing. The information from the registration was fed into a computer which then provided a bar code for the specimen to be taken. None were done ahead of Sunday’s testing in Ludington.
After the registration was secured into Honu’s system via laptops, vehicles pulled ahead where testing was done to drivers and/or passengers. Then, the south door of the DPW barn opened for those that completed the test could leave.
Those those that received the test on Sunday should expect their results back in three to five business days.
“It all depends on the Michigan labs,” she said. “There’s testing being done at CVS, Walgreens and the hospitals. They all go to those labs. Our staff gets tested every five days, and we can sometimes get our results back in two days. But it is typically three to five days.”
At a previous testing in Petoskey, Simms said there were 180 pre-registrations and 350 total tests conducted, and it took four hours for she and her team to complete everything.
Simms and her team from Honu have worked around the state, from Michigan to Petoskey. Their group is made of residents of Oklahoma and Texas, conducting tests as contracted through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. She said she and her team have spent a lot of time on the road.
“This week alone, we’ve traveled 16 hours and that doesn’t count the 6 to 8 hour days we work,” she said.
Sunday, Simms’ team was about dozen in number, all of which were wearing gowns, gloves, masks and more in personal protection equipment to help them not be exposed to COVID-19.
Katie Haner, a public health educator for District Health Department No. 10 who was on hand to assist with any media there to cover the testing, said results from the tests will be conveyed to those who took it through the department.
At the previous testing conducted in Ludington outside Ludington High School’s Peterson Auditorium, those tested there would receive the results online and then contact the health department. The health department would, in turn, confirm the result and begin contact-tracing, Haner said. This time, the health department notifies those with positive results and then contact-tracing can begin from there.
For the flu shot clinic portion, Bethanie Dean, the immunization coordinator for the health department, said Sunday evening there were between 60 and 65 that received a flu shot at the DPW building. Of those, all but about 10 also received a COVID-19 test. It was a decrease from previous drive-through clinics.
“There were a little bit more, maybe 20 or 30, but those were earlier in the season. That could explain why there not as many,” Dean said. “It was a good turnout, but if people still want to get a flu shot, they can.”
Dean said the health department can provide walk-ins for the flu shot, but those who do may want to call ahead just in case.
Sunday’s testing was done as a partnership between the health department and Mason County Emergency Management Coordinator Liz Reimink’s office. Officers of the Ludington Police Department and a deputy with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office also were at the testing site on stand-by to assist.