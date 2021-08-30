Ludington was awarded $1,300 from Consumers Energy on Friday to plant trees this fall, said Sharon Bradley-Johnson, chair of the tree advisory board.
The award comes from a successful application for the Consumers Energy Community Street and Boulevard Tree Planting Grant.
The funds will be used to plant 13 trees, Bradley-Johnson said. Some downtown trees on James Street that are too old, diseased or have other problems will be replaced, and some requests from residents for trees will be responded to.
Prairiefire crab trees will be planted along Maritime Drive, which leads to the SS Badger docking area, she added.
Planting is expected to be finished by October, and depends on the Department of Public Works’ schedule, she said.
The grant is one of two the board applies for each year, along with one from the DTE Energy Foundation. The foundation earlier this month awarded Ludington $4,000, the maximum amount possible. Those funds will be used to plant trees in the spring.
The city plants between 40 and 70 trees each year with funds from the city budget, grants and contributions from residents, Bradley-Johnson said.
Fifty-nine trees were planted last year in residents’ right-of-ways, parks and along a commercial section of James Street, according to Bradley-Johnson.