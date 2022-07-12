The City of Ludington recently earned an award honoring a wide range of efforts to make it a more sustainable, environmentally friendly city.
Ludington earned the Silver Award in the Michigan Green Communities Challenge, an annual competition where local governments earn points for taking steps toward sustainability.
The city earned the Bronze Award in 2019. This year, it was among 12 Silver awards and 44 winners total between bronze, silver and gold.
Mayor Steve Miller said the award is another “facet that has been polished in the gem that is our city. … I’d love to see us as a gold community in any endeavor we have, and we’re two-thirds of the way there.”
The award represents the work of numerous city employees and partners, many of whom were recognized at the City Council meeting Monday night.
Councilors Kathy Winczewski and Cheri Stibitz, who applied for the award together, identified each person’s contribution to the award categories.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Joe Stickney was named for several projects: installing LED lights in most streetlights, conducting seawall inspections, purchasing anti-idling vehicles and helping with recycling, leaf-pickup and composting.
Several people were recognized for expanding Dial-A-Ride service to the U.S. 10 corridor earlier this year, including Ludington Mass Transit Authority Executive Director Paul Keson, Amber Township Supervisor James Gallie and Miller, who campaigned on bringing that service.
Stibitz recognized the city’s Planning and Zoning department for incorporating “smart growth principles,” removing “barriers to sustainable land use” and allowing for infill housing, or housing built on vacant lots among existing structures.
Two groups were named for collecting household hazardous waste on the third Saturday each August: local environmental organization A Few Friends for the Environment of the World and the Mason-Lake Conservation District.
Sharon Bradley-Johnson, chair of the Tree Advisory Board, was recognized for the board’s canopy management, which helped Ludington earn its Tree City USA designation in 2018.
Stibitz named Katie Miller from District Health Department No. 10 for helping to “monitor and report our health conditions in our community” and doing “a lot of work with the COVID-19 testing stations.”
Winczewski commended the city’s water and wastewater treatment plant managers, Jamie Hockemeyer and Chris Cossette, for recent large-scale renovations at both plants.
She also appreciated Cossette for “investigating a possible solar energy project” that could supply electricity at the wastewater treatment plant.
City employees were thanked for buying local, sustainable products, and longtime Assistant to the City Manager Jackie Steckel got kudos for the 35 years of historical knowledge she brought to the award application process.